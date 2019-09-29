Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Lifted Its Holding by $71.35 Million as Share Price Declined; Bender Robert & Associates Lowered Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $712,536 as Share Value Rose

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 10,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 65,756 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, down from 76,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 6.48 million shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 480.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 417,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 504,027 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.36M, up from 86,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 922,119 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.14 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Nippon Life Global Americas Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shelton Cap Management owns 163,919 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.42% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.48% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The New York-based Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Alphamark Limited invested in 0% or 107 shares. State Street holds 0.29% or 57.48 million shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 6,892 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 5,331 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 0.11% stake. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 0.06% or 51,497 shares. Cibc Markets invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hamlin Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 391,970 shares. Somerset Trust Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,126 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.29% or 3.45 million shares in its portfolio.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences: A Very Core Holding – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Pfizer – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins makes fuel cell investment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.