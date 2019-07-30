Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Boosted Position in Cummins (CMI) by $3.45 Million

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 1.11M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 245,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 702,839 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03 million, up from 457,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Over-the-Air Solution to Enhance Performance, Driver Productivity and Vehicle Health Management Now Available – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 5,519 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Summit Lc reported 0.05% stake. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Limited has invested 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,405 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.05% or 35,438 shares. Hallmark Capital Management Incorporated holds 11,935 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). J Goldman & Company Limited Partnership stated it has 0.67% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 1.52M shares. Culbertson A N & invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cincinnati Casualty Co accumulated 5.97% or 46,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru reported 17,512 shares. 1,284 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 2,771 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $66.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,938 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 1,955 shares to 427,459 shares, valued at $85.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

