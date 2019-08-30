Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Increased Its Stake by $817,970 as Stock Price Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Haverford Financial Services Boosted Stake

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 44.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,542 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $161.98. About 1.56 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $149.13. About 578,834 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,346 are held by Freestone Lc. Lincoln National accumulated 11,236 shares. Fiduciary Company invested in 156,387 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Cadence National Bank Na invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 6,818 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 297 shares. Private Advisor Limited invested in 42,960 shares. Girard Prns Ltd reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Chilton Inv Limited Liability has invested 2.8% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Andra Ap owns 12,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Intact Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 61,263 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited reported 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Twin Capital Mngmt invested in 8,370 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Essex Mngmt Limited reported 172 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares to 97,009 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,099 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.