Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lifted Holding by $817,970; Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Office Depot (ODP) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 5.35 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43 million shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Corporation invested in 13,657 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parsec Financial Mngmt reported 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 11,019 shares. Sei invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lmr Prns Llp holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,630 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 69,880 shares. Homrich Berg holds 3,413 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Communications owns 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 15,470 shares. Bowen Hanes And, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,875 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 0.01% or 498 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,962 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company owns 4,105 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Zeke Capital Advsr Llc reported 6,250 shares. Cypress Capital Group has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Shelton has 204 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Jane Street Limited Com has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 10,554 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 11.59M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 816 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 61,829 shares. Synovus Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 4.70 million shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pnc Fin Serv Grp Inc reported 94,318 shares stake. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 21,046 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 307,835 shares.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Office Depot (ODP) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot’s Downside Looks Limted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2019.