Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Valuation Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Its Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 56,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,430 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66M, down from 199,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 855,240 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 386,199 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $305,234.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shoker Invest Counsel Inc has 0.52% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 5,800 are held by Citigroup Inc. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 5,753 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.01% stake. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.12% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Smith Moore And invested 0.04% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Guggenheim Limited Com owns 373,226 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 520,664 shares. 48,100 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Wolverine Asset Management Lc invested in 58,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% or 445,924 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell holds 258,544 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 57,983 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hl Acquisitions Corp by 93,891 shares to 84,109 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP) by 223,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,013 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dean Investment has 0.31% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.35% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Beech Hill Advsr has invested 2.67% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 600 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 10,044 shares. Bailard holds 0.18% or 18,080 shares. Adage Gru Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ajo Lp holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,822 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 1.24% or 17,463 shares. Lau Associates Lc invested 0.79% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lakeview Capital Prns Lc accumulated 1,602 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,525 shares. 1,349 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Semper Augustus Invs Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 2.84% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rockland Com accumulated 7,517 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 118,125 shares to 639,279 shares, valued at $16.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 241,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51M for 10.07 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.