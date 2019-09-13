Cummins (CMI) Share Value Declined While Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Stake by $326,097; Trust Company Of Virginia Raised Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $3.89 Million

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 1,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 39,569 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78M, down from 41,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $165.09. About 634,882 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 2.46M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of stock.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.88M for 10.75 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

