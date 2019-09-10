Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $817,970; Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose While Financial Architects Has Cut Position by $712,816

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 1.68M shares traded or 31.65% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 97.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 57 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 2,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $252.54. About 1.70 million shares traded or 22.01% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 13.15 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 87,946 shares to 100,446 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

