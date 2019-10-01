Cummins (CMI) Position Upped by A-R-T- Advisors Llc; Aspiriant Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake by $317,678; Market Value Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 19,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.62. About 641,082 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 1,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 53,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.32M, down from 55,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 9.74 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Hudson: Hudson Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Conservative Bias; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions; 10/03/2018 – Facebook antagonist Senator Mark Warner is now concerned about bad security on connected devices; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.69 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 30,407 shares. Rench Wealth Management holds 0.3% or 2,430 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson And Communications holds 0.44% or 64,024 shares in its portfolio. Channing Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 43,067 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 4.83 million shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Whale Rock Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.32 million shares or 4.37% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 101,968 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Horizon Limited Co reported 15,715 shares. Homrich Berg holds 8,545 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Limited Liability reported 3.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 1.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts Service Company Ma holds 0.68% or 8.68 million shares. Becker Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,613 shares to 44,315 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 20,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 60,600 shares to 49,038 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,696 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Natl Bank & Trust In reported 69,233 shares. Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust has invested 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fosun Intl Ltd accumulated 4,000 shares. Moreover, Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,750 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Wheatland Advsr holds 0.44% or 3,385 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Grp Inc Ltd has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 5,785 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B And Communication. Raymond James And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Proshare Lc accumulated 0.02% or 22,311 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Usca Ria Ltd Llc owns 26,251 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Beacon Financial Group reported 0.09% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 13,232 shares.