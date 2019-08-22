Cummins (CMI) Position Maintained by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp; Soros Fund Management Increased Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $2.30 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 457,091 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22M, up from 407,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 153,115 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $148.31. About 41,611 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 125,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).