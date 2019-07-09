Cummins (CMI) Position Held by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Cut Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding as Valuation Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 10,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,540 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $174.7. About 600,263 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499. 206 shares valued at $30,900 were sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt owns 20,139 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hanson Mcclain reported 33 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.18% or 39,500 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0.03% stake. 4,000 are owned by Fosun International Limited. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,736 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 15,502 shares. Community Natl Bank Na owns 17,517 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alps Advsrs has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Orrstown Financial Ser Inc invested 1.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,372 shares.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.90 EPS, down 2.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.98 per share. LH’s profit will be $285.65 million for 15.06 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.69% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,676 shares to 16,356 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).