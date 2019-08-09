Cummins (CMI) Market Value Declined While Umb Bank N A Has Decreased Its Position; As Jd Com (JD) Share Value Declined, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Upped by $1.65 Million Its Holding

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 54,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 388,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, up from 333,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 3.77 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 1,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 6,177 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 8,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $148.73. About 597,346 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will JD.com Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Police release more details on rape allegations against founder of Chinaâ€™s JD.com – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in E-Commerce Outside the U.S. – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy JD Stock or Alibaba Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 30,000 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,678 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,588 shares to 45,140 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 65,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).