Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Rose While Matthew 25 Management Increased Position by $314,000; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Raised Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 50.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 17,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 35,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 322,301 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT JRSH.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/04/2018 – REG-Happy Helper meddeler gennemførelse af børsnotering på Nasdaq First North i København; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL SAYS RECEIVED LETTER FROM NASDAQ TO DELIST THE COMPANY’S SECURITIES FROM NASDAQ – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Nasdaq Invites the 2018 Altair Enlighten Award Winners to Participate in the Opening Market Bell Ceremony in Times Square; 12/04/2018 – FINRA: FINRA, BOX, CBOE, IEX, NASDAQ & NYSE FINE INSTINET; 24/04/2018 – Nasdaq: Jacob Wallenberg, New Director, Elected to Board and Nine Directors Re-elected; 10/05/2018 – Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite rose about 1 percent each; 11/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 12.18 Points (0.16%); 25/05/2018 – NASDAQ HELSINKI SUSPENDS TRADING IN TELIA

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 883,168 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Well-Positioned For The Correction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Company owns 16,198 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 116,166 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 33,542 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability invested in 28,144 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Inc Ltd Company holds 20,982 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 20,357 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability accumulated 24 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 3,059 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Windward Ca has 1.42% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has 14,642 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 367 shares. Michigan-based Ls Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 440 are held by Ima Wealth Incorporated.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. Another trade for 206 shares valued at $30,900 was sold by Embree Tracy A.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 13,246 shares to 34,393 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,773 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,302 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Raymond James Assoc owns 173,813 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 31,508 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 0.01% or 15,334 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 644,889 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 2,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,772 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares Tru holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 73 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 6,100 shares. Bollard Gp Lc holds 0.08% or 23,953 shares. Intl Inc Ca holds 3,350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in Celebration of Its IPO – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: GO) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Posts Mixed Q1 Volumes, March ADV Disappoints – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE – Nasdaq Welcomed 97 IPOs and Seven Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.