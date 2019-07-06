Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Rose While Howard Capital Management Has Decreased by $9.01 Million Its Position; Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Its Position by $1.75 Million

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,795 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 59,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 650,428 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 10,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 28,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 09/05/2018 – Tech Today: Match Faces Facebook, Cutting Broadcom, Twilio Rising — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, OTHER COMPANIES CAN WIELD MAJOR POWER IN SOCIETIES; 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Demand Explanations From Facebook on User-Data Policies; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third party developers

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36 billion for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. 9,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,314 were accumulated by Duncker Streett And Communication. Carlson Cap Lp owns 332,413 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Llc reported 16,310 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 1.86M shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 14,156 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 27,116 shares. Wealthquest owns 1,746 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ally Fincl Incorporated invested in 80,000 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Rbf Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jump Trading Limited has invested 0.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 1.99% or 88,398 shares. 906,346 are owned by Intll Grp. M Holding Inc has invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Magellan Asset Mngmt reported 15.75M shares or 8.33% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. 423 shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M, worth $63,499. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element invested in 24,313 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). S&T Bank Pa accumulated 1.85% or 51,955 shares. Coastline reported 5,680 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 498 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 192,272 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 13,508 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 11,019 shares. Hrt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,146 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.11M shares. Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability Com has 1,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 61,949 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 42,186 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 1,425 are held by Field & Main Bancorp.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52 million for 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf (X (XLP) by 9,973 shares to 90,700 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 19,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).