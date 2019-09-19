Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined While Rodgers Brothers Trimmed Position by $881,163; Alpha Windward Lifted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding by $484,663

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2538.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 13,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 13,615 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $516,000, up from 516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 164,748 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 20,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $163.37. About 181,575 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 4,586 shares to 72 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 13,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 147 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.98% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,472 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Provise Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atlantic Union Comml Bank has invested 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mufg Americas Holdg holds 5,620 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company stated it has 214,938 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 279,636 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Texas Yale Corporation accumulated 2,896 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa has 52,699 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Columbia Asset Management holds 1,415 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 209,519 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 12,011 shares to 29,683 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 12,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).