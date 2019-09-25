Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Cut Position by $1.26 Million; 12 West Capital Management LP Boosted Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $33.98 Million as Share Price Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 634,732 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 7,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 29,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, down from 36,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.61. About 1.36 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tekla Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.48% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 36,985 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 62,288 shares. Sei Invs Comm owns 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 75,869 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 123 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 5,692 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 146,433 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 17,413 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd owns 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 3,194 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 71,900 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation accumulated 4,676 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 14,718 shares. Yhb Advsr Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hallmark Capital Mngmt owns 12,395 shares. Blair William & Co Il reported 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ftb Advsr owns 0.41% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 31,181 shares. Pitcairn holds 3,187 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 46,510 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Transamerica Advsr has 2,002 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Windward Capital Mgmt Com Ca owns 60,013 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tarbox Family Office owns 156 shares. Dean Investment Ltd has 13,763 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Northpointe Cap Limited accumulated 16,376 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 84,587 shares. Legacy Private holds 8,345 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6,144 shares to 8,192 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

