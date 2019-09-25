Cummins (CMI) Holding Upped by Legacy Private Trust; South Dakota Investment Council Decreased Visa (V) Stake by $9.83 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 155.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,345 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.61. About 1.36 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 56,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 291,824 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.65 million, down from 348,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 10.43M shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 27,139 shares to 20,140 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis owns 0.14% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 102,445 shares. Sterling Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.07% or 24,671 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd owns 5,355 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 31,703 shares. Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Blue Chip Prtnrs owns 2,377 shares. Fil has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh invested in 15,254 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Co owns 13,862 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd invested in 0.05% or 11,222 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.18% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.50 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 18,800 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 7,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.