Cummins (CMI) Holding Maintained by Old National Bancorp; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Boosted Regency Centers (REG) Stake by $7.70 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 114,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 461,889 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 64,120 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 60,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.38M shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,359 shares to 67,665 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,388 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates reported 0% stake. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak holds 1.27% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 6,428 shares. Beacon Group holds 0.08% or 3,208 shares. Hartford Financial Inc invested in 0.19% or 3,600 shares. Hodges Mngmt holds 5,096 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,676 shares. Brinker holds 13,522 shares. Moreover, Summit Secs Grp Inc Llc has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,700 shares. Agf Invests America holds 0.57% or 10,218 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 272,810 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 90,852 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 24,451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.74% or 35,534 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Co accumulated 0.12% or 1,092 shares. Indexiq Advsr Llc accumulated 0.13% or 28,509 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 269,176 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 210,088 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 18,229 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 110 shares. Thomas White Limited holds 0.06% or 4,550 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 274,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 241,230 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0% or 12,005 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 1.84 million shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 3.61M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 233,451 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 75,399 shares. Axa reported 33,404 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 609,428 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $138.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 292,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN).