Cummins (CMI) Holding Maintained by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp; Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holder Homrich & Berg Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 62,460 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $165.73. About 920,943 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.40M for 14.24 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,044 shares to 34,777 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

