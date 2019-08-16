Cummins (CMI) Holding Maintained by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Market Valuation Declined While Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 115,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 233,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 587,135 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $149.81. About 791,002 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip reported 2,460 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 1.14 million shares. Horan Cap Mgmt owns 7,639 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.1% stake. Cincinnati Ins Com holds 606,400 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Cibc has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alyeska Invest Lp accumulated 0.47% or 215,280 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Westfield Capital Mngmt Com Limited Partnership reported 36,520 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 15,743 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability reported 0.18% stake. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc owns 0.11% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 6,000 shares. Navellier And Assoc Incorporated reported 13,486 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 210 shares.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why This Casino REIT Thinks It’s Best in Class – The Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Penn National Gaming Stays One Step Ahead of the Competition – The Motley Fool” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Tropicana Entertainment Acquisition – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 230,100 shares to 410,700 shares, valued at $68.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 7,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).