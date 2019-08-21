Cummins (CMI) Holding Boosted by Ronna Sue Cohen; Aurora Investment Counsel Holding in Ameren (AEE) Decreased by $423,984 as Stock Rose

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.78. About 332,252 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 16590.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 12,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $147.89. About 488,329 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And accumulated 3,625 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Commercial Bank And has 0.25% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 29,908 shares. Amp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 241,678 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Vident Advisory Lc holds 45,229 shares. 3,757 are held by Blair William And Il. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 50,165 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 629 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 6,460 shares stake. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Horizon Lc holds 0.05% or 19,187 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 235,534 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 56,045 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 14,275 shares.