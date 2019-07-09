Cummins (CMI) Holder Welch & Forbes Has Decreased Holding by $619,679; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Position by $30.85 Million; Share Price Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 3,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,022 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 75,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 993,048 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 3.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76M shares to 9.99 million shares, valued at $742.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.60 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Bp Public Limited stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 31,236 shares. 2,895 were accumulated by Veritas Mngmt Llp. Strategic Financial Services has 25,401 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt accumulated 275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 19,510 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Monarch Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.83% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,135 shares. Mariner Llc reported 138,050 shares. Pnc Fin Gru reported 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 103,284 shares. Financial Counselors reported 51,281 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.41% or 116,694 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.51% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Collins Aerospace to improve the passenger processing experience and safeguard systems at Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks See Fed Follow-Through – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Raytheon, UTX And Boeing Talk Military Industrial Complex – ValueWalk” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Merck, Tilos, Salesforce, Tableau, United Technologies, Raytheon, The Prom – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.53 million for 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,055 shares to 241,530 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citi Upgrades Cummins, Cites Improving Chinese Environment – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,161 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 28,509 shares in its portfolio. Cibc invested in 0.02% or 21,877 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 0.02% or 3,136 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation reported 62,554 shares. Columbia Asset holds 1,415 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kessler Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.29% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ronna Sue Cohen has 2.15 million shares. Rech Glob Invsts reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 8,175 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 0.31% or 3,555 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv accumulated 0.22% or 3,140 shares. Blb&B Advsr Llc holds 0.03% or 1,583 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 11,935 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.