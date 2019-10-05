Cummins (CMI) Holder Wbi Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $4.83 Million; Omnicell Com (OMCL) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 28,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,663 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 40,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 932,225 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 138,782 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 5,170 shares to 20,255 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,980 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 63,939 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 300 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Co has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,286 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested in 0% or 32,379 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 0.14% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.72% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Globeflex Cap LP has 10,935 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,031 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 29,896 shares. 78,276 are owned by Tygh Cap Mngmt. Virtu Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,538 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Verition Fund Llc has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 6.41 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank owns 239 shares.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 64,567 shares to 98,168 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 203,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 51,843 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Northstar Llc reported 1.79% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). James Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 4,922 are held by Arrow. Amer Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Evergreen Cap Ltd accumulated 1,861 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 87,838 were accumulated by St Germain D J Inc. Pitcairn invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Natl Pension Serv, a Korea-based fund reported 228,829 shares. 14,456 were accumulated by Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 49,209 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 15,084 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe Invest Management has invested 1.2% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1,620 are held by American Tru Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.