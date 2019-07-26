Cummins (CMI) Holder Sterling Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $4.97 Million as Share Price Rose; Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined While Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Trimmed by $541,501 Its Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 33.93 million shares traded or 39.96% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 140.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 31,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, up from 22,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 798,075 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 7,782 shares to 57,432 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 18,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,181 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 3,288 shares to 3,304 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,530 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

