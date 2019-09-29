Cummins (CMI) Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Position by $16.65 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Upped Position

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 4,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 81,370 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.76 million, up from 76,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 97,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 142,120 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.35 million, down from 239,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 786,550 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Adweek Names CMI Media to Inaugural List of 100 Fastest-Growing Agencies – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hyundai, Cummins Plan To Make Fuel Cells For North American Commercial Trucks – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 322,140 shares to 395,792 shares, valued at $18.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 15,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital World Investors stated it has 1.52 million shares. Wright Invsts Ser Incorporated owns 3,308 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 6,427 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,036 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation accumulated 0.02% or 1,301 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group stated it has 4,211 shares. 228,829 are owned by Pension Service. 3,385 were accumulated by Wheatland Advsrs. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). St Germain D J Inc accumulated 87,838 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,600 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 375,253 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cetera Ltd holds 3,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.02% or 47,796 shares in its portfolio. Montecito National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,341 shares to 376,404 shares, valued at $55.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,019 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).