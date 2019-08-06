Cummins (CMI) Holder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Jennison Associates Raised Its Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Stake by $449,587 as Stock Value Rose

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 79.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 15,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 34,954 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 19,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 3,411 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $153.84. About 68,001 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI)

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) – Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

