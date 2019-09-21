Cummins (CMI) Holder Matthew 25 Management Has Cut Its Stake by $3.33 Million; Montag & Caldwell Has Upped Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $13.45 Million as Shares Declined

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 60.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 171.53% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 89,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 359,784 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.59M, up from 270,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video)

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89 million for 10.52 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 17,517 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 9,964 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.04% or 30,266 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 301,944 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 590,489 shares. Marshfield Assocs reported 510,267 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Ltd has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Twin Capital Management invested in 0.13% or 10,710 shares. 23,808 were accumulated by Marketfield Asset Lc. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 131 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 211,950 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 7,159 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.14M shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc owns 1.29 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.64% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,282 shares. Grassi Inv accumulated 55,715 shares. Enterprise Financial Service Corporation accumulated 905 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jag Management Lc accumulated 151,812 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Llc owns 88,081 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.31% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co has 260,114 shares. Windward Ca owns 251,104 shares. Alps holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,626 shares. Riverpark Ltd reported 24,612 shares. Coldstream Cap, Washington-based fund reported 2,753 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2,500 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.