Cummins (CMI) Holder James Investment Research Trimmed Its Position by $579,330 as Market Valuation Declined; Investment Management Of Virginia Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased as Shares Declined

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 3,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,365 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 8,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.64. About 659,003 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 22,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 27,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 3.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.23 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,010 shares to 8,402 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc (Ex. Cummins Engine Inc) (CMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58,033 shares to 156,422 shares, valued at $18.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) by 5,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust Etf (SLV).