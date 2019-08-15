Cummins (CMI) Holder Ing Groep Nv Lowered Holding by $3.09 Million; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Upped Position

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 86.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 19,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, down from 22,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $144.49. About 1.73 million shares traded or 38.55% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 4.90 million shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 29,000 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 14,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 20,651 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,272 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 9,990 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Greenleaf has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Weybosset Research Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3.72% or 40,027 shares. Yhb Investment has invested 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Paloma Prns Management reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 4,811 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 92,583 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 13,837 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.34% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cincinnati Insurance invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Merchants holds 0.89% or 34,854 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 16,046 were reported by Centurylink Investment Management. West Oak Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 41,039 shares. Moreover, Comm Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 10,055 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Atria Invs Limited Liability Co has 6,364 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co reported 517,100 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 57,123 shares. Tiger Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 7,350 shares. Conning Inc reported 0.2% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). New England Rech & owns 34,378 shares.