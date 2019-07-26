Cummins (CMI) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Cut Holding by $2.57 Million

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 48,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,561 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 107,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 27.77 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 7,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,106 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.43M, down from 225,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $174.96. About 895,181 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 10.08 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.