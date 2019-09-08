Cummins (CMI) Holder Geode Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $12.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Trimmed Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $385,629

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 2,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 167,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, down from 169,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Germany’s largest bank has approached Richard Gnodde, a senior executive of Goldman Sachs, to take on Cryan’s role less than two years into his tenure, the newspaper said; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Inc expected to post earnings of $5.58 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 18/05/2018 – Goldman C.E.O. Blankfein Is Likely to Step Down in December; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 13/03/2018 – Business Insider: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Asks: ‘Will The Machines Amplify The Next Downturn?’

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 77,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.20M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,396 are held by Private Wealth Advisors. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,265 shares. D E Shaw Com accumulated 90,486 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 15,000 shares. Farmers Trust Company holds 0.09% or 1,964 shares. Winch Advisory Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 70 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 10 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Salem Invest Counselors holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 5,201 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0.16% or 36,157 shares in its portfolio. 54,669 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Skylands Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Incorporated reported 2,385 shares stake.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 88,692 shares to 790,871 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 76,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 922,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $584.78 million for 10.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.