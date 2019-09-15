Cummins (CMI) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased Its Position by $396,378 as Market Value Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Roundview Capital Has Cut Stake

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, down from 7,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 909,032 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 5,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 8,669 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $472,000, down from 14,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Lc accumulated 47,796 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Convergence Inv Prtnrs owns 18,397 shares. Staley Cap Advisers reported 0.03% stake. State Street holds 0.13% or 10.47 million shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Co reported 21,540 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Smithfield Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 358 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 882 shares. American Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 1,620 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Comm Bancorp has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 16,573 shares. Essex Financial Serv Inc holds 0.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 3,289 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited accumulated 179,618 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 38 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.75 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 7,521 shares to 143,941 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Cap Management invested 2.92% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stephens Ar stated it has 142,640 shares. Ckw Financial Group Inc holds 0.01% or 900 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca invested in 247,280 shares. Thomasville National Bank invested 2.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). St James Invest Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 591,951 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.27% stake. Nbt Bank & Trust N A reported 0.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 4,405 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co owns 185,273 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 580 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 345,765 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shelton Management reported 12,396 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,136 shares to 55,217 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 51,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.