Cummins (Call) (CMI) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Cut Position as Stock Price Declined; Honeywell Int’l (HON) Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Has Increased Stake

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05B, up from 38,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 2.42M shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (Call) (CMI) by 89.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $144.49. About 1.73 million shares traded or 38.55% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Cap stated it has 1,824 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,648 are held by Clark Cap Group Inc. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Limited Company holds 8,875 shares. Ci Invs Inc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 831,469 shares. 13,494 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 26,317 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,896 shares. 600 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Bbr Prns Lc has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital Mgmt reported 3,889 shares. Leisure Capital has invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 4.87% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Psagot Invest House invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fdx Advisors has 20,914 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Cranking Out Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 915 shares to 5,079 shares, valued at $410.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 40 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0.52% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Atria Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 144 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 287,530 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.16% or 12,625 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 0.52% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 28,106 are owned by Utah Retirement. Destination Wealth Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 10 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 132 shares. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 0.02% or 90,486 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Beacon Financial Gp invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 295,300 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $59.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (Put) (NYSE:FNV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.