Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) and ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1.76 N/A -0.30 0.00 ESSA Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -4.6% ESSA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.1% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of ESSA Pharma Inc. shares. 41.7% are Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.68% -8.59% 8.33% 5.03% -5.03% -2.99% ESSA Pharma Inc. -13.38% -2.86% 3.48% -37.7% -25.63% 13.33%

For the past year Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.99% weaker performance while ESSA Pharma Inc. has 13.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ESSA Pharma Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. It marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis; and Totect injection for emergency oncology intervention, which helps to reverse the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc, Nordic Group B.V., and Cumberland Emerging Technologies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.