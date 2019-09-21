Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1.92 N/A -0.30 0.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 2 3.83 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -4.6% Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -180.5% -27.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.12 and it happens to be 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Correvio Pharma Corp. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Correvio Pharma Corp. are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. Correvio Pharma Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Correvio Pharma Corp.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 150.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.1% and 76.6%. Insiders owned roughly 41.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Correvio Pharma Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.68% -8.59% 8.33% 5.03% -5.03% -2.99% Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51%

For the past year Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Correvio Pharma Corp.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. It marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis; and Totect injection for emergency oncology intervention, which helps to reverse the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc, Nordic Group B.V., and Cumberland Emerging Technologies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.