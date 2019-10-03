Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Contrasting side by side

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.46 8.07M -0.30 0.00 Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.39M -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 153,130,929.79% -8.1% -4.6% Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 88,797,364.09% -326% -183.2%

Liquidity

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 7.1% respectively. Insiders owned 41.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.68% -8.59% 8.33% 5.03% -5.03% -2.99% Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 0.51% -2.3% 24.74% -4.34% 51.02% 10.19%

For the past year Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avenue Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avenue Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. It marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis; and Totect injection for emergency oncology intervention, which helps to reverse the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc, Nordic Group B.V., and Cumberland Emerging Technologies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes an intravenous formulation of tramadol HCI principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is IV Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.