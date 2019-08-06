Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; KERR MINES COMMON SHARES CANADA (KERMF) Shorts Decreased By 20.84%

Analysts expect Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. CPIX’s profit would be $776,852 giving it 29.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 16,698 shares traded. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 5.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CPIX News: 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Historic District Commission Tue, 3/20/2018, 8:30 PM; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cumberland Cnty, ME Rec Ctr GO Debt Rtg To ‘AA+’; 18/04/2018 – CUMBERLAND’S KOTOK: FINANCIALS ARE NOT AT THE TOP OF THE CYCLE; 16/03/2018 – CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS IS NOW RESPONSIBLE FOR MAINTAINING FDA APPROVAL AND FOR OVERSEEING OMECLAMOX((REG))-PAK ‘S PACKAGING – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Senior Executive; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Finance Sub-Committee Wed, 3/21/2018, 7:15 PM; 13/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Fire District – Finance Committee Sat, 4/14/2018, 10:00 AM; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 6:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cumberland Pharma Entry Into Oncology Specialty Includes Ethyol, Totect Injections; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtg To 1 Class From Cumberland Park CLO Ltd

KERR MINES INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:KERMF) had a decrease of 20.84% in short interest. KERMF’s SI was 121,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.84% from 153,100 shares previously. With 56,500 avg volume, 2 days are for KERR MINES INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:KERMF)’s short sellers to cover KERMF’s short positions. The stock increased 13.47% or $0.0229 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1929. About 68,960 shares traded. Kerr Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:KERMF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.05 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 1.46% more from 3.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 26,329 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Utd Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 16,604 shares. Sei Investments reported 1,040 shares. 1.20 million were reported by Ariel Ltd Com. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 20,214 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 13,100 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 200,400 shares. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 53,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Renaissance Tech reported 390,777 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital owns 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 3,052 shares. Blackrock reported 283,790 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 876,239 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $146,140 activity. On Friday, April 12 the insider KAZIMI A J bought $10,690. JACOBS JOEY A bought $19,336 worth of stock or 3,166 shares. Galante Joseph C bought $10,463 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,554 shares valued at $9,677 was bought by Young Caroline. Krogulski Kenneth had bought 1,971 shares worth $12,447.

Kerr Mines Inc. operates as a gold exploration and development firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $54.24 million. The Company’s flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 35.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp. and changed its name to Kerr Mines Inc. in January 2014.