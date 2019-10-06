Cumberland Partners LTD Upped Position in Suncor Energy (SU) by $2.94 Million; As National Cinemedia (NCMI) Stock Value Rose, Polygon Management LTD Has Boosted by $729,246 Its Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 94,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 860,242 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.84 million, up from 765,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.19 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 316,441 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn) by 11.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.11M shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Bessemer Grp reported 241,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 131,961 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc accumulated 10.35M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Martingale Asset LP invested in 648,360 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Bbt Cap Management Lc has 0.49% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 63,531 shares. 12,901 were reported by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.02% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 17,630 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 796 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 98,476 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Charles Schwab Management reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 64,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 16,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 44,414 shares stake.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity.

