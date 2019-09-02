Cumberland Partners LTD Upped Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $1.87 Million as Valuation Rose; Nordson (NDSN) Shareholder Colony Group Has Trimmed Position by $1.48 Million

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 87.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 139,430 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 23,098 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 15,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,412 shares to 11,285 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 157,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $102.50 million for 18.68 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

