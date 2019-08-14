Cumberland Partners LTD Upped Its Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) as Stock Value Declined; Buckingham Capital Management Has Boosted Its Ralph Lauren Com S (RL) Holding by $1.57 Million; Stock Price Declined

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S (RL) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $93.41. About 1.50 million shares traded or 21.98% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 22/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 18,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 75,343 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 57,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 1.20 million shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,040 shares to 40,591 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,181 shares, and cut its stake in Precision Drilling Corp.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,000 shares to 49,589 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,768 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH).