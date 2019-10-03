Cumberland Partners LTD Upped Its Eaton (ETN) Stake; INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD ORDINARY S (IAUGF) Shorts Decreased By 16.51%

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:IAUGF) had a decrease of 16.51% in short interest. IAUGF’s SI was 78,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.51% from 94,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 789 days are for INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:IAUGF)’s short sellers to cover IAUGF’s short positions. It closed at $5.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Eaton Corporation (ETN) stake by 8.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 4,165 shares as Eaton Corporation (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 51,718 shares with $4.31M value, up from 47,553 last quarter. Eaton Corporation now has $32.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 426,053 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 16,537 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,411 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,854 shares. Whittier accumulated 0.45% or 185,783 shares. Haverford Tru stated it has 0.69% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 5,169 were accumulated by Thomasville Retail Bank. 102,720 are owned by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. Dt Partners Lc reported 53,004 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp owns 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 170,464 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr owns 0.44% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 29,775 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd accumulated 10,400 shares. 33,955 are held by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 219 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,710 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 10.51% above currents $77.82 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.