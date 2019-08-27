Cumberland Partners LTD Upped By $973,545 Its Chevron (CVX) Holding; Fsi Group Decreased Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 88.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 7,915 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 16,893 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 8,978 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $219.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.73. About 2.53M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Fsi Group Llc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 7.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc sold 17,032 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 213,826 shares with $6.95M value, down from 230,858 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $14.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 2.51M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity. KOCH CHARLES JOHN also bought $486,750 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Tuesday, August 20.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.61M for 8.23 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Sageworth Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Finemark Bankshares stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Dupont Cap owns 211,342 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Comm Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Menta Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.21% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 18,263 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0.33% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 4.32M shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Korea-based Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.17% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 22.61% above currents $115.73 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB) stake by 5,234 shares to 2,413 valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (NYSE:BAM) stake by 27,728 shares and now owns 884,641 shares. Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% stake. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 913,300 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1.08M are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund has invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lsv Asset stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 23,974 were reported by Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability. Prudential reported 4.54M shares. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 7,434 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 36,500 are held by Andra Ap. Goodman Corp holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 49,485 shares. Martin Incorporated Tn has 17,116 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Compton Management Ri holds 1.11% or 20,789 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2.29 million shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L also bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.