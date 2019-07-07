Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $613,886 as Market Valuation Declined; Endeavour Capital Advisors Lifted Its Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Position by $1.81 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 3,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 91,916 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, down from 95,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.50M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 114,479 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,023 shares. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.63 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset stated it has 6,764 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 355 shares. Stifel Corp owns 671,361 shares. The New York-based Alkeon Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 3.62 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Hl Financial Services Limited Com has 11,930 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,712 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,243 shares. Carroll Financial Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America has 14,166 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 18,144 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,591 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moneta Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 6,625 shares to 47,553 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in North American Const by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.7% or 43,625 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 116,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Inv has 20,044 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 277,989 shares. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 15,944 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability stated it has 20,963 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 391,235 shares. 469,824 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Company Lp. Moreover, Castine Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Brandywine Global owns 163,287 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.00M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 187,930 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. 46,709 shares were sold by Devlin Michael D, worth $1.17M on Monday, February 11.