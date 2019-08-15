Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (JPM) Stake; New Ireland Fund (IRL)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (JPM) stake by 6.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 28,980 shares as J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 412,614 shares with $41.77 million value, down from 441,594 last quarter. J.P. Morgan Chase&Company now has $336.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 11.72 million shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions

New Ireland Fund Inc (IRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 12 decreased and sold positions in New Ireland Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding New Ireland Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 1.24% stake. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 101,207 shares. 231,220 are held by Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has invested 2.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 13,127 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd reported 2,017 shares. Veritas Invest (Uk) Ltd invested in 2,180 shares. Baltimore accumulated 94,310 shares. Ally Financial holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,000 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis holds 4,575 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schmidt P J Invest Management holds 1.11% or 37,347 shares in its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 1.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Mngmt Corp holds 0.21% or 4,854 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 23.60% above currents $105.18 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stake by 18,245 shares to 75,343 valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Discovery Comm Inc Srs A (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 62,490 shares and now owns 383,075 shares. North American Const was raised too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 134 shares traded. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management Limited. The company has market cap of $40.37 million. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. for 109,392 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 599,624 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.15% invested in the company for 269,733 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 60,100 shares.