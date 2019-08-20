Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Par Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $15.79 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $269.94. About 761,128 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 4,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 78,666 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 82,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $251.8. About 373,243 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 74,285 shares to 113,573 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 99,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ironwood Fin Limited Liability reported 100 shares stake. 16,833 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt stated it has 29,097 shares. Moreover, Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 3,157 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 11,945 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 34.12 million shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.18% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Arrow Financial reported 610 shares stake. Shelton Capital, a California-based fund reported 474 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.53% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 2,743 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caledonia Invests Public Limited Com accumulated 157,800 shares or 11.3% of the stock. Paragon Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 17 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.94 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 137,008 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 56,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).