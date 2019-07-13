Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed By $667,476 Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position; J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $106 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. See J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $121.0000 96.0000

28/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $105 New Target: $95 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $110 New Target: $106 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $115 New Target: $107 Maintain

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 18,541 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 821,182 shares with $30.16 million value, down from 839,723 last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp now has $19.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 375,020 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 21,300 shares to 28,575 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Constellation Brands Cl A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 40,691 shares and now owns 92,434 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) was raised too.

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBA’s profit will be $208.91M for 23.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $314,747 activity. $314,747 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was sold by MEE DAVID G.

The stock increased 5.90% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $92.94. About 1.49M shares traded or 23.73% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na owns 4,317 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,076 shares. Fil holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital holds 2,509 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.02% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 16,798 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.05% stake. Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Company owns 5,995 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 6,341 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.34% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Financial holds 0% or 11 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Lpl Fincl Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $10.11 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 20.89 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

