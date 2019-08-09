Cumberland Partners LTD Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Decreased by $1.17 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Tractor Supply Co (TXN) Share Value Rose, Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $11.49 Million Its Stake

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 9,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 173,378 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35M, down from 182,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 88,694 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TXN) by 56.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 118,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 91,065 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 209,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.4. About 355,736 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co by 502,578 shares to 675,720 shares, valued at $16.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FB) by 232,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:VAR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker reported 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap reported 6,465 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Asset Mgmt One holds 0.29% or 497,705 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited stated it has 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jcic Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 73 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 1.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 6.93M shares. Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Td Asset holds 2.46M shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank accumulated 49,860 shares. Srb Corporation holds 6,684 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 77,704 are owned by Allstate. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.36B for 21.88 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Investment Ltd Co reported 20,875 shares stake. Ghp Investment has 22,366 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,135 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department reported 42,998 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd stated it has 102,078 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 16,249 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 2,337 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 55,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has invested 0.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Buckingham Asset Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 65,592 were accumulated by Bancshares Of The West. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc owns 2,080 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.78B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.