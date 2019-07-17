Cumberland Partners LTD Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Trimmed by $431,200; Francisco Partners Management LP Trimmed Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding by $677,406

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 639,149 shares traded or 145.24% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,170 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, down from 104,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 2.11 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 336,380 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 34,178 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 38,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 26,612 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% or 58,500 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,670 shares stake. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 11,849 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Management reported 12,618 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York-based Burns J W Co Ny has invested 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 706,772 shares. 277,721 are held by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Hodges Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,450 shares. Csu Producer Resource stated it has 12,000 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,479 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 134,634 shares. Invesco holds 0.63% or 21.26M shares. Kistler has invested 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pettee Invsts Inc owns 2,363 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Jones Cos Lllp reported 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wealth Architects Ltd Company accumulated 5,670 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,484 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 21,300 shares to 28,575 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 9,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.