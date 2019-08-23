Cumberland Partners LTD Stake in General Mills (GIS) Cut by $308,040 as Stock Rose; Regentatlantic Capital Has Raised Its Oshkosh (OSK) Holding by $1.09 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 6,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 40,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 46,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 1.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 204.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 14,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 7,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.74. About 258,222 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,683 shares to 508,382 shares, valued at $20.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

