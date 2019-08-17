Cumberland Partners LTD Stake In Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Was Has Lifted; At&T (T) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 66,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 82,057 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 148,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 508,382 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, up from 497,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,766 shares to 14,556 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsr has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Rbo Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sei Invests has 2.02M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Life has 0.8% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 108,335 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hamlin Capital Limited Com stated it has 4.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Menora Mivtachim reported 2.40 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 58,135 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Incorporated owns 100,616 shares. 64,336 are held by Fairfield Bush And. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc invested in 16,473 shares. M Holdings Inc holds 0.96% or 132,923 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.36M shares. Van Den Berg I Inc holds 0.56% or 130,915 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

