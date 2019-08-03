Cumberland Partners LTD Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $6.76 Million; Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Holding by $4.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 189.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 74,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 113,573 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 39,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 99,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 985,189 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.06M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 80,347 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 66,709 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Co owns 106,036 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Co has 238,122 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Susquehanna Intll Llp has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 91,333 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc reported 73,275 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 23,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associate Lc invested in 48,515 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 36,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 74,055 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 69,774 shares. 202 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Communications Na. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 61,505 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 3.15M shares to 6.78 million shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 9,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Econ Mexi (NYSE:FMX) by 4,900 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,376 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Bancshares holds 0.54% or 6,285 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 12,240 shares. Van Eck Corporation accumulated 610,928 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Accredited Investors owns 0.13% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,971 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,589 shares. 31,035 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 1.5% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.79M shares. Knott David M holds 0.04% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Community Trust Co accumulated 2.56% or 228,063 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 15,693 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa invested in 159,819 shares. South Texas Money Management holds 1.38% or 350,719 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 43,773 shares.